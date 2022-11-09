Culture - Sports Hanoi Int’l Film Festival 2022 opens The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival kicked off on November 8, drawing as many as 123 films from over 50 countries and territories worldwide.

Culture - Sports Khmer culture-sport-tourism festival underway in Kien Giang The opening ceremony of Kien Giang’s Khmer culture-sport-tourism festival took place on November 8 on the bank of Cai Lon river in Go Quao district, which houses the largest number of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province.