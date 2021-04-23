Kien Giang rolls out measures to attract visitors
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has called on local travel companies to actively implement promotional programmes and plans to lure tourists now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.
A view of Bai Dai beach in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
The province’s major orientations are to connect tourism development with the facilitation of the trade and service sectors, thus increasing sales of domestic products.
It will promote itself as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination for sea and island tourism.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Bui Quoc Thai, Kien Giang will focus on markets where COVID-19 has been controlled when detailing its roadmap for re-opening to foreign tourists.
As Kien Giang and the province’s Phu Quoc Island have remained safe, without any community infections being recorded, the locality has seen a quick recovery in the number of visitors after each COVID-19 outbreak, he said.
In the first quarter of 2021, Kien Giang welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors, down 32.9 percent year-on-year and representing 16.8 percent of its annual target, with total revenue standing at about 1.56 trillion VND (67.6 million USD).
Kien Giang has attracted 325 tourism projects to date worth nearly 356 trillion VND, covering a total area of 10,120 ha, primarily on Phu Quoc.
President of the Kien Giang Tourism Association Tran Quoc Khanh said that during the upcoming Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, Kien Giang and Phu Quoc in particular are set to welcome a large number of visitors.
Provincial authorities have asked localities and local travel companies to strictly implement pandemic preventive measures in line with guidance from the Ministry of Health.
Kien Giang is working with relevant agencies on the provision of “closed tourism packages” - in which guests generally stay at one destination with little travelling - for Russian visitors arriving on charter flights.
Thai said the locality will continue to also appeal to Vietnamese holidaymakers as well as foreigners living in the country.
The province aims to welcome 7 million visitors and earn 11.5 trillion VND from tourism this year.
Along with fostering links with northwestern, northern, and Central Highlands localities, Kien Giang will also focus on preparing infrastructure for tourism, while offering promotional programmes to attract more visitors, Thai said./.