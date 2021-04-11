A plane of Vietjet (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Accompanying with Phu Quoc to welcome tourists, Vietjet operates a series of flight routes connecting domestic destinations to the beautiful Pearl Island.

In addition to the flight routes connecting Hanoi, Hai Phong, Vinh, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc, the new routes from Thanh Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hue and Can Tho will provide customers with easy, convenient and high-quality flight options to explore the tourist paradise of Phu Quoc.

During a ceremony to announce the flight routes in Phu Quoc in the morning of April 10, leaders of Kien Giang province, Phu Quoc city highly appreciated Vietjet's operations activities here, contributing to the economic and tourism development of Phu Quoc and Kien Giang in general. Vietjet flights will open up opportunities for economic, investment and travel exchanges between Phu Quoc and provinces and cities throughout Vietnam.

Also in the morning of April 10, the signing ceremony of strategic cooperation between Vietjet and Vinpearl, two leading airline - travel brands, was held.

Accordingly, Vietjet and Vinpearl will cooperate comprehensively on services - operations activities of the two sides, develop regular promotional programmes, bring the most high class, attentive and convenient services to customers thanks to the strength of the united Vietnamese brands.

The close cooperation of two large enterprises aims at the goals to develop domestic and international tourism, carrying the Vietnamese brands and stature in the new era, improving service quality, contributing to economic development and promote Vietnam’s image to the world.

The first cooperation product of Vietjet and Vinpearl is a 3-day 2-night super-special holiday package "Phu Quoc We Go", including round-trip flight tickets and high-class hotel rooms, priced from 2,340,000 VND per customer.

The programme runs from now until April 15, 2021, applied to 10 Vietjet domestic flight routes departing from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Nha Trang, Da Lat, and Vinh to Phu Quoc.

Visitor's stay starts from the opening of the sleepless super complex of Phu Quoc United Center on April 21 to May 30, 2021. Tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy the experiences of traveling- entertainment - shopping - discovering at the "new destination of the continent" with international scale and class by Vietjet's flight journeys.

Safe and happy flights of Vietjet - the airline has been certified with the seven-stars rating for Covid-19 compliance is ready to welcome the people and visitors on experiencing new journeys with modern aircraft, comfy leather seats, 9 delicious hot meals, dedicated and friendly cabin crews, many unique cultural and artistic activities at an altitude of 10,000 meters.



Flight tickets to Phu Quoc are available at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section "Booking"), ticket offices and official agents.

Don't forget to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information upon checking in at airports as well as wearing face masks during your flight to protect yourself and your community for a happy and safe journey.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

