Kien Giang’s January export turnover hits 55 mln USD
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang earned an estimated 55 million USD from exports in January, an 18.5 percent increase against December and 37 percent year-on-year.
Rice for export - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Items posting high growth included rice with over 11 million USD (up 36.3 percent), aquatic products with 27 million USD (up 70 percent), and footwear with 11 million USD.
Local authorities are implementing a wide range of measures to provide support to and remove the difficulties facing local enterprises’ production and businesses.
Attention has been paid to enhancing trade promotions to help local businesses expand markets and bolster exports, especially to markets with which Vietnam has signed free trade agreements.
It is also accelerating administrative reform through applying online public services, while updating local enterprises on market information.
The province’s agricultural sector is focusing on producing rice and farming high-yield brackish water shrimp to actively provide clean and quality raw materials for export processing./.