Knowledge quiz on Vietnam - Laos ties see rising participants
The knowledge quiz about history of the Vietnam - Laos special relations attracted over 85,500 participants in its fifth week, held from 4pm on July 11 to 3pm on July 18.
The knowledge quiz about history of the Vietnam - Laos special relations attracted over 85,500 participants in its fifth week, held from 4pm on July 11 to 3pm on July 18.
Among the 85,532 contestants from Vietnam, Laos and some other countries, 36,533 answered all the 10 questions correctly.
Earlier, the fourth week from 4pm on July 4 to 3pm on July 11 attracted 36,537 participants.
In the fifth week, a participant from the Dang Thuc Hua High School in Thanh Chuong district of Nghe An province won the first prize.
The second prizes went to a participant from the Vang Danh Coal Company in Uong Bi city of Quang Ninh province and another from the Minh Quang B Primary School in Hanoi’s Ba Vi district.
The third prizes belonged to contestants from Hanoi and the provinces of Nam Dinh, Ben Tre, Ha Nam and Nghe An.
The localities with the largest numbers of contestants in the week were Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Can Tho, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, respectively.
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Online Newspaper (vietlao.dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to take part in the competition./.