Senior Vietnamese leaders receive Orders of Laos
A ceremony was held at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi on July 18 to present Laos’ National Gold Order and its first-class Freedom Order (Issara) to several senior Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second from left) witnesses Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany (second from right) presenting Laos' National Gold Order to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L)
Attending the awarding ceremony were President Nguyen Xuan Phuc - the honorary guest of the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and many Party and State leading officials.
Visiting Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, standing member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Secretariat, Vice President of Laos took part in the event.
On behalf of the Party and State of Laos, Bounthong Chitmany presented the National Gold Order – the highest distinction of Laos - to PM Pham Minh Chinh, and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
He also awarded the first-class Issara to 11 Vietnamese officials who are Politburo members and Secretaries of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th tenure.
He affirmed that this is a worthy reward for their great contributions to preserving, cultivating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
Showing his sincere thanks to the Lao Party and State, PM Chinh stressed that receiving these noble awards on these special occasions is extremely important and encouraging to the Vietnamese leaders in preserving and developing the unique and special relationship between the two parties, states and peoples.
He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always desire and are determined to constantly nurture the exemplary, faithful and pure relationship between the two countries.
He said he believes that from the experience learnt from the previous struggles for national independence and freedom, the two parties, states and peoples will continue to unite and work together to overcome all difficulties and challenges, and support each other to build an independent and self-reliant economy, thus bringing a peaceful, prosperous and happy life to the peoples, and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.