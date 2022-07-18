Politics PM suggests bringing Vietnam-Laos economic cooperation on par with political ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and Laos further coordinate to seek solutions to bring economic cooperation on par with their special political ties, while receiving Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Parties intensify cooperation in personnel training Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission, held online talks with Chen Xi, Politburo member, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Secretariat, and head of its Organisation Department, and Rector of the CPC’s Central Party School.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to relationship with Laos: Party chief Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence ties Vietnamese and Lao armies will always stand side by side to overcome challenges and firmly protect revolutionary achievements, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed on July 18.