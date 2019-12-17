Korean airline opens air route to Nha Trang
Asiana Airlines Inc – the second biggest carrier by revenue of the Republic of Korea (RoK) – has opened a new route to the popular resort city of Nha Trang in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
In a December 17 announcement, Asiana Airlines said the first flight departed from Incheon airport located west of Seoul on December 16.
The airline said it will serve daily evening flights by A320 aircraft with 159 seats when increasing services in Vietnam.
With this new air route, Asiana Airlines now has five routes to Vietnam, including the capital city of Hanoi and the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
Air Seoul Inc., a low-cost branch wholly owned by Asiana Airlines, is expected to launch a new route to Nha Trang on December 18.
Currently, Korean Air Lines Co., the biggest airline of the RoK, along with three low-cost carriers namely T'way Air Co., Eastar Jet Co. and Jeju Air Co., is operating flights to the Vietnamese coastal city./.