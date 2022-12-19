The opening ceremony of the event held on December 17 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square – part of the walking zones around Hoan Kiem Lake, saw the participation of RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju, head of the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) Kim Jang-sil and representatives from Hanoi’s agencies, among others.

At the ceremony, KTO announced “Korean Tourism Year 2023-2024”.

A total of 24 booths at the event provided people with information about the Korean culture, tourism, and people. Visitors had a chance to experience food, handicraft products and traditional games of the RoK as well as enjoy performances by Korean and Vietnamese artists.

In the first 11 months of 2022, more than 160,000 Vietnamese tourists visited the RoK, and more than 567,000 Korean tourists came to Vietnam, making the RoK continue to be the largest international visitor market of Vietnam./.

VNA