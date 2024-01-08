A Korean medical worker provides a free health check to a women in Long An province's General Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – Nearly 70 medical staff and volunteers from the Wonkwang Education Foundation, the Republic of Korea, have been offering free health checks to people in the southern province of Long An.

The event taking place from January 7-10 aims to promote the friendship and cooperation between the Korean foundation and Long An province’s health sector.

In addition to medical services, the event also features activities that allow locals to experience the Korean culture such as K-beauty (hairdressing, nail care), wearing Hanbok and taking photos.

Director of the Long An Health Department Huynh Minh Phuc thanked the foundation for providing the free medical checks and sharing experiences with the local health sector in fields, especially high-tech medicine, which contribute to improving healthcare work in the province./.