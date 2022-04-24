Athletes take part in the 42km category. (Photo: VNA)

Lai Chau (VNA) – Up to 88 professional athletes from provinces and cities across the country, and Japan took part in a marathon on Pavi ancient stone road which ended on April 24 in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.



Of these, 28 athletes ran in the 42km category and the remainders competed in the 21km event.



The Pavi ancient stone road was built by the French in 1920 and it took seven years to complete. It was 100km long connecting Lao Cai province’s Bat Xat district and Lai Chau province’s Lai Chau city. During the French colonial period, it was used to transport goods, agricultural products and weapons from Lao Cai to Lai Chau and vice versa. Now the road is only 17km long, stretching from Bat Xat district’s Sang Ma Sao commune to Phong Tho district’s Sin Suoi Ho commune (Lai Chau province).



This is the first time Phong Tho district has organised the marathon on the Pavi ancient stone road in response to the campaign "All people take exercise following Uncle Ho's example" in the 2021-2030 period; a national action programme on tourism in 2020-2025 period with a vision to 2030; and Lai Chau Tourism - Culture Week 2022 as well as to celebrate the 20th division anniversary of Phong Tho district.



Through the tournament, the organising committee wants to exploit the tourism potential, especially promoting the image of beautiful nature, friendly and hospitable people of Phong Tho district in particular, and Lai Chau province in general, to domestic and international tourists./.