Business Automobile sales rose 3.4 percent in May Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 43,816 vehicles of all kinds in May, up 3.4 percent from the previous month.

Business Vientiane forum connects Vietnamese firms in Laos, Thailand A forum connecting Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Laos and Thailand was held in Vientiane on June 14, aiming to boost their cooperation for the three countries’ development.

Business Soc Trang, Canada enjoy fruitful 22-year partnership Soc Trang and Canada have shared a fruitful partnership over the past 22 years, with the Canadian Government’s provision of over 22 million CAD (17 million USD) to the Mekong Delta province for various projects that have contributed to the local socio-economic development, heard a ceremony in Soc Trang on June 14.