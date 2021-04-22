Business Affordable housing supply fails to meet goal: Official The supply of affordable housing for low-income earners in urban areas and industrial park workers has only met around 42 percent of the target, Bui Xuan Dung, Director of the Ministry of Construction’s Housing and Real Estate Market Management Agency, told a recent workshop.

Business Workshop discusses control of risks in tropical timber imports Easing the associated risks in the importation of tropical timber would help Vietnam maintain its wood exports while expanding the market, a workshop on April 20 heard.

Business Airlines entitled to refuse passengers without health declarations Airlines are now entitled to deny passengers without e-health declarations and those who fail to follow health regulations, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang has said.