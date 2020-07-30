Society More suspected illegal immigrants found in HCM City Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis, a local official said on the same day.

Society British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha orders suspension of festivals, mass gatherings Facing complex developments from a new COVID-19 outbreak, the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has requested that its central and local units, training establishments, and places of worship enhance prevention and control measures.

Society Da Nang: Over 5,500 volunteers register for COVID-19 fight More than 5,500 young people in the central city of Da Nang, where a number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in recent days, have registered to participate in a voluntary programme on disease prevention and control launched by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 28, head of the union’s board on education and communication Nguyen Duy Thanh said on July 30.