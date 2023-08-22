Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay (R) is awarded an insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on August 22. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay on August 22 was awarded an insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for her contributions to the cause of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) Do Viet Ha said that the Consul General has actively strengthened the traditional solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese people in general and the city's residents in particular and the Lao people with various practical and effective activities in different areas, including economy-trade, cultural-sport exchanges, health, and education, among others.

He expressed his hope that the diplomat will continue to carry out more activities to further intensify the sound relationship between Ho Chi Minh City's people in particular and the Vietnamese people in general, and the Lao people.

Expressing her honour to receive the insignia, Phimpha Keomixay thanked the city’s leaders, departments, sectors and HUFO for their close cooperation, coordination and assistance.

The Consul General affirmed that in any position, she will always do her utmost to reinforce and develop the fine friendship and close attachment between the Lao people and their Vietnamese counterparts, including those in HCM City./.