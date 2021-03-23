Lao NA approves list of new Government members
Phankham Viphavanh, after being elected Prime Minister of Laos by the country’s National Assembly (NA) on March 22, submitted the list of Cabinet members for the 2021 – 2025 tenure to the parliament for approval.
The Lao NA approved the proposed list, in which General Chansamone Chanyalath was elected Deputy PM, Defence Minister Sonesay Siphandon Deputy PM and Minister of Planning and Investment, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun Deputy PM, Senior Lieutenant General Vilay Lakhamphong Minister of Public Security, Saleumsay Kommasith Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Bounchom Oubonpaseut Minister of Finance.
At the first session of the 9th-tenure NA of Laos, which is taking place from March 22 to 26, personnel affairs and the apparatus of the Government and judicial agencies are at the top of the agenda.
The Lao parliament is set to approve the reports on election results and the verification of NA deputies’ eligibility while discussing and approving the structure and leadership of the State and Government.
It will also look into and vote on the socio-economic development plan and the budget plan for 2021 – 2025; the reports on outcomes of the implementation of tasks for 2016 – 2020 and orientations for activities for the next five years of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Supreme People’s Court, the State Audit Organisation, and the Government Office.
The NA’s five-year master plan and the one on law promulgation and amendment for the next five years are also scheduled to be scrutinised and adopted during this first session./.