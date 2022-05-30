World Japan agrees to hold summit with ASEAN next year A special ASEAN-Japan summit would be held in 2023 to discuss in-depth regional and international issues, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

World Qatar to invest in Indonesia’s national tourism project Indonesia and Qatar have committed to promoting their bilateral economic ties, in which Qatar agreed to invest more than 500 million USD in Indonesia’s “10 New Balis” tourism project.

World Thailand adjusts daily Covid-19 count The Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand has removed ATK results from its daily Covid-19 count because most of these cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, according to The Nation.