Lao PM hosts delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone received a delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its President Do Van Chien in Vientiane on April 10.
Laos PM Sonexay Siphandone (right) and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien at their meeting in Vientiane on April 10 (Photo: VNA)
Chien voiced his delight that the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos stays strong and is growing properly despite fast and complex developments in the region and the world.
Appreciating the wholehearted support and assistance from the Lao Party, State, Front for National Construction (LFNC), and people for Vietnam throughout history, he affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, including the VFF, will exert all-out efforts to assist Laos to surmount all difficulties and challenges while nurturing and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
He informed his host of the VFF - LFNC cooperation results, noting that the two sides will step up practical activities along with communications to educate people on the bilateral special ties and improve the public’s sense of responsibility towards enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
The Vietnamese official also reported on the results of the fifth conference of the Presidents of the LFNC, the VFF, and the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland in Vientiane on April 9. At this meeting, the three fronts inked a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation programme for 2024 - 2027.
PM Siphandone spoke highly of the cooperation between the VFF and the LFNC as well as the fifth conference of the Presidents of the three fronts.
He underlined the importance of educating the people of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam on the three countries’ special relations, which will help further intensify their solidarity and friendship.
Highlighting the Lao Government’s special attention to infrastructure connectivity with Vietnam, the host leader asked the VFF, with its rich experience in promoting national solidarity, to actively share experience with the LFNC and together encourage people, especially border residents, to change mindset, boost creativity and reform, develop livelihoods, and improve the quality of life, thereby contributing to the special solidarity between the two countries./.