Lao PM to pay official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 hinh anh 1Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (R) and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s communiqué, during the visit, the Lao PM will co-chair the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee./.

VNA