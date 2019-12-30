Politics Top leader calls for stronger efforts for better achievements in 2020 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended a national teleconference in Hanoi on December 30, applauding the country’s achievements in 2019 and asking for more activeness and creativity to obtain better results next year.

Politics Vietnam ready for UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership Vietnam is ready to take on the role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2020-2021 from January 1, 2020, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN.

Politics Deputy PM meets delegates to Vietnam-China People’s Forum Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 28 hosted a reception for delegates to the 11th Vietnam-China People’s Forum.

Politics People’s Councils responsible for supervising law enforcement Supervising law enforcement in localities is not only the right but also the responsibility of the People’s Councils to review the operation of agencies, organisations and individuals, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.