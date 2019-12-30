Lao PM to visit Vietnam soon
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.
It will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam and Laos have enjoyed close-knit traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
Two-way trade is estimated at 1.1-1.2 billion USD this year, up 12.6 percent from 2018, surpassing the set target. The two countries have set a target of 4 billion USD by 2020./.
It will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam and Laos have enjoyed close-knit traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
Two-way trade is estimated at 1.1-1.2 billion USD this year, up 12.6 percent from 2018, surpassing the set target. The two countries have set a target of 4 billion USD by 2020./.