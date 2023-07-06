Lao police continuously seize large amounts of drugs
Police of Bokeo province in northern Laos have confiscated more than 7 million amphetamine pills in one of many consecutive drug seizures in the country recently.
The police arrested four suspects after they found the pills on a bus that was passing through Bokeo’s Huayxai district in its journey to the capital city of Vientiane. A search of the vehicle discovered 3,565 packages containing the amphetamine pills and 193 others of ketamine hidden under the floor.
The case came hot on the heels of another in Bokeo when police in Tonpheung district caught two men red handed ferrying 2,800,000 amphetamine pills on a boat across the Mekong River.
According to the Lao Ministry of Public Security, in the first half of this year, police processed 2,241 drug-related cases, with 3,452 people arrested, including 76 foreign nationals.
They seized nearly 46 million amphetamine pills weighing almost 4.7 tonnes, as well as nearly 2.5 tonnes of crystal meth, over 184kg of heroin, more than 4 tonnes of cannabis, 125kg of opium and other substances./.