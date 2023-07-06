World New e-commerce trend popular in Thailand Shoppertainment, where content and commerce converge on a platform, has become the next era of online commerce, expected to be worth 1 trillion USD across Asia-Pacific by 2025, said Sirinit Virayasiri, head of business marketing for Thailand TikTok.

World Indonesia government helps people cope with drought The Indonesian Government will provide clean water for the community as an anticipatory step against drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said on July 5.

World Vietnam emerging as Southeast Asia's new tourist hot spot Germany's website dw.com has published an article describing Vietnam as one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia for its diverse landscapes, beaches, mountainous rice terraces and bustling cities.