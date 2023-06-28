Six Lao nationals are arrested for transporting 12 million methamphetamine pills (Photo: Lao Security News)

Vientiane (VNA) – Police in Laos' Xayaboury province have arrested six Lao nationals in Hongsa district for involving the transportation of 12 million methamphetamine pills.

Police also seized a pistol and 15 bullets when they arrested the suspects.

The suspects initially testified that they had been paid by a Thai person to transport the methamphetamine hidden in their trucks to Vientiane.

This is the latest in a series of drug busts in Laos. Recently, Vientiane police also discovered over 5 million amphetamine pills in an SUV that flipped in the centre of the city.

Earlier, on the 36th anniversary of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone called for the continued participation of all sectors to combat drug trafficking.

He said drug is a major global problem that all countries give importance to. Currently, Laos faces a threat from drugs and the problem has spread everywhere, including cities, rural regions, and remote areas, at different levels.

Drug has become one of the social problems and a main cause of violence, crimes, and other social misbehaviors, he said. This poses a danger and a high risk to national security and has a direct impact on socio-economic development, the health of the people, and the Lao citizens, especially youngsters who are the labour force and the future of the country, he added.

In the first half of this year, Laos cracked down 1,734 drug cases nationwide, arrested 2,635 subjects, and confiscated more than 30 million drug pills, 179.49 kg of heroin, and 125.33 kg of opium and others./.