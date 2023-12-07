Weaving a Naga design, Laos. (Photo: laotiantimes.com)

Vientiane (VNA) – The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recently inscribed Lao traditional Naga motif weaving as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Women across Laos weave Naga designs onto their traditional skirts for protection and strength. The snake-like mythical beings Naga in Lao folklore are generally benevolent and believed to protect humans from illness, hunger, and spirits, but when angered, they unleash floods, storms, and disasters.

Lao textiles intricately weave the stories of the people through symbols and motifs, serving as visual narratives. These designs, ranging from mythical creatures to elements inspired by nature, not only tell rich cultural tales but also reveal information about a person’s marital status, ethnic identity, and origin.



The UNESCO recognition of the Naga motif weaving marks the fifth acknowledgment of Lao cultural heritage after three sites became UNESCO World Heritage sites—Luang Prabang Town, Plains of Jars in Xieng Khouang, and Vat Phou in Champasak—and one was inscribed on the Intangible Heritage list—Lao panpipe music./.