Laos’ agricultural exports expected to exceed 2 billion USD in 2023
Laos expects to earn more than 2 billion USD from agricultural exports this year, up from 1.73 billion USD in 2022, local media reported.
Laos ships abroad more than 408 million USD worth of cassava products in the first five months of this year. (Photo: Laotian Times)Vientiane (VNA) –
In the first five months of this year, the value was 901 million USD, fulfilling 75.14% of the yearly target, with cassava, coffee, banana, corn and sugarcane as the main export items.
Notably, the country shipped abroad more than 408 million USD worth of cassava products, mainly to China, Vietnam and Italy, said Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosy.
Over the past years, the Lao government has encouraged farmers to cultivate more types of plants to serve the domestic market and exports./.