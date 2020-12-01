Laos live-fire exercise marking National Day
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of National Defence on November 30 held a large-scale live-fire exercise in Vientiane province to mark the country’s 45th National Day (December 2).
Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Vice President Phankham Viphavanh, and Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath were present at the exercise.
At the end of the event, Bounnhang Vorachith congratulated the soldiers on their outstanding performance, and expressed his belief that the Lao army will grow further, contributing to the protection of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung has also visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to offer greetings on the occasion of its neighbour’s 45th National Day./.