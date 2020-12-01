ASEAN ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council chairmanship handed over to Brunei The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020, handed over the chairmanship to its Brunei counterpart on November 30.

World Malaysia identifies high-profile projects worth 18.5 mln USD in manufacturing, services The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has identified the 23 potential high-profile projects in the manufacturing and service sectors which have an investment value of 75.4 billion ringgit (about 18.5 billion USD), the Star reported.

World Cambodia closes all private schools in two weeks to prevent COVID-19 Cambodia has closed all private education facilities across the nation in two weeks as part of its efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rapid response decisive to Vietnam’s success over COVID-19: German newspaper German newspaper Neues Deutschland (New Germany) published an article on November 28 by Julia Behrens highlighting Vietnam's rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the fact that the Vietnamese government has put the health of the people ahead economic benefits.