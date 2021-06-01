Laos, Malaysia post complicated developments of COVID-19
The Lao Ministry of Health on June 1 confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, just a day after no new cases recorded in the nation, while Malaysia is concerning over the increasing presence of the virus’s new variants.
A medical worker is taking sample for COVID-19 testing in Laos. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Health on June 1 confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, just a day after no new cases recorded in the nation, while Malaysia is concerning over the increasing presence of the virus’s new variants.
In Laos, the new cases included 12 domestic and 7 imported infections who had been put under quarantine right upon arrival.
At a press conference held on June 1, the Lao ministry highlighted despite the easing situation of the pandemic, people should remain vigilant and follow prevention measures.
To date, the country logged a total of 1.929 COVID-19 cases, including 1,599 recoveries and three deaths.
Meanwhile, the Peninsular Malaysia posted a series of people infected with new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
According to official data, the country has so far recorded 78 infections of the South African variant, which has spread across almost all part of the Peninsular Malaysia.
Malaysia also noticed infections of the UK and Indian variants./.