World Indonesia, US discuss extending tariff preference programme Indonesia and the US discussed the possibility of extending the generalized system of preferences (GSP) during the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman to Indonesia on May 31 in Jakarta.

World ASEAN, Norway to enhance partnership ASEAN and Norway reviewed their partnership at the 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held online on May 31.

World Chinese firms sign agreement to import agricultural products from Laos The Laotian Times reported on May 31 that Chinese businesses have signed an agreement to purchase 1.5 billion USD worth of agricultural products from Laos from 2021 to 2025.

World Indonesia unveils strategies in chairing 2022 G20 Sherpa Indonesia has unveiled its strategies in chairing the G20 Sherpa in 2022 as members of this international forum are striving to tackle the tremendous impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on economy and public health.