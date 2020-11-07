Illustrative photo (Source: thehindu.com)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos has so far recorded a total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever across the country since January, according to the country's Ministry of Health.



The disease caused 12 deaths in the period, Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun, Deputy Director General of the ministry's Department of Communicable Diseases Control, told a press conference in Vientiane on November 6.



The 12 deaths included four in the Lao capital, which had the highest number of dengue patients reported at 1,740.



Meanwhile, the numbers of cases in Bolikhamxay and Bokeo provinces were 893 and 709, respectively.



Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease./.