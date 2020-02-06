Laos’ power export picks up 145 percent during 2016-2020
Laos sold 6,457 MW of electricity abroad during 2016-2020, an increase of 145 percent over the previous five-year period, according to Xinhua news agency.
The entrance of Houay Ho Hydropower Plant in Sanamxai, Attapeu province. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Laos sold 6,457 MW of electricity abroad during 2016-2020, an increase of 145 percent over the previous five-year period, according to Xinhua news agency.
Laos has sold electricity to Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia.
Local daily Vientiane Times on February 5 quoted Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Khammany Inthirath as saying that Laos has expanded electricity transmission lines to over 65,563 kilometres with 71 stations.
The ministry is looking to implement its energy development strategy to meet increasing domestic and export demand.
Laos’ electricity generation for domestic supply and export has increased as the installed capacity and number of hydropower plants rise. The country currently has 63 operational hydropower plants with an installed capacity of 37,035 kWh of electricity per year.
An additional 37 hydropower plants are under construction. The majority of these are expected to be completed during 2020-2021.
So far, 90 percent of villages in Laos have access to electricity, and 95 percent of households can tap into the grid, according to the report./.