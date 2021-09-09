Laos proposes measures to enhance GMS cooperation amid COVID-19
Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan gave a number of proposals to ensure the progress of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) cooperation and settling COVID-19 impacts, including the strengthening of collaboration in COVID-19 vaccination and control during the seventh GMS Summit on September 9.
The Lao PM underlined the need to minimise COVID-19 impacts on socio-economic development through the creating of incomes for enterprises and people during and after the pandemic by creating new jobs and maintaining business operations in the new situation.
Along with keeping harmony between pandemic control and economic development, regional countries should work closely together to support vulnerable groups, while working toward re-opening of borders and resuming of tourism activities in the new normal situation, he said.
He also suggested the strengthening of micro and macro-economic research and development activities among GMS countries, ADB and other development partners to speed up economic recovery in short, middle and long terms.
Meanwhile, it is necessary to complete mechanisms and enhance efficiency of engagement of development partners and private organisations through fostering connectivity with different regional mechanisms such as ASEAN and ACMECS, he underlined.
He also stressed the need for regional countries to prepare themselves for socio-economic difficulties and challenges in the future.
The Lao PM also showed support for the GMS Strategy 2030 and recovery and pandemic prevention plans drafted by Cambodia, GMS member countries, the ADB and development partners, affirming that they are orientations for future cooperation of countries and solutions to enhance efficiency in COVID-19 combat./.