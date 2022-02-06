Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos’ rice export value in 2021 nearly halved due to COVID-19 restriction measures, reported the Vientiane Times.



The paper quoted the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce as saying that rice brought home 52.7 million USD in 2020, but only 35 million USD in 2021. Its biggest market was China, followed by Vietnam and the European Union.



Though China reopened Boten border with Laos in November, two-way trade remains slow due to COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.



China now buys over 80 percent of Laos’ exported farm produce, mostly cassava, banana, water melon, sugar cane and rubber./.