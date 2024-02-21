Laos, Russia agree to beef up bilateral cooperation
Laos and Russia have agreed to boost bilateral collaboration during a recent visit to Laos by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko, local media reported on February 21.
Laos and Russia have agreed to boost bilateral collaboration during a recent visit to Laos by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko, local media reported on February 21.
As reported by the Lao News Agency, the Russian official had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Bounleua Phandanouvong to discuss cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.
The two deputy ministers concurred to promote the exchange of senior officials, people-to-people exchange, and cooperation on trade, investment, energy and mines, finance, banking, education, health, tourism, and mutual support at regional and international arena.
Rudenko also met with the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, with the officials highly appreciating the countries’ cooperation over the past years, especially in the fields of politics and security./.
