World Indonesia updates regulations on green investment Indonesia launched a green investment rule book, categorising coal-fired power plants used in nickel facilities as part of the global transition to a green economy on February 20.

World Thai Airways orders 45 Dreamliners from Boeing Thai Airways of Thailand has placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by Boeing at the Singapore Airshow 2024, the US plane-maker said on February 20.

World Malaysia looks to become EV manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia Malaysia aims to attract more electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as it is striving to establish itself as an EV manufacturing hub for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an official has said.

World Singapore Airshow 2024 kicks off The Singapore Airshow 2024 kicked off at Changi Exhibition Centre on February 20.