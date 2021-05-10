World Foreign investors laud Vietnam’s infrastructure development plan: Barron’s The US-based newswire barrons.com has published an article annalysing positive impacts on Vietnam’s financial market of an infratructure development plan issued at the 13th National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam.

World Eight Abu Sayyaf members nabbed in Malaysia Eight Filipinos who are members of the Abu Sayyaf group have been arrested in a special operation in Beaufort, said Malaysia’s Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

World Indonesia seeks to boost spice exports to EU Indonesia is planning to ramp up spice exports to the European Union (EU), with a new multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to helping farmers export high-quality and sustainable spices.