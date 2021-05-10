Laos sees lesser COVID-19 cases
A medical worker is taking sample for COVID-19 testing in Laos. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao health ministry on May 10 afternoon said the country detected 25 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the country over the last 18 days.
The new cases were found in four out of 18 cities and provinces of Laos, including six in Vientiane capital and 15 in Bokeo province.
Laos continues to see lesser COVID-19 cases thanks to drastic measures taken by its government and all-level authorities, including the national lockdown imposed since the end of April.
The country has documented a total of 1,327 cases, including nearly 1,300 detected since the beginning of April and mostly local infections.
Of the patients, 237 have been recovered so far. The death toll remains at only one.
Cambodia's total COVID-19 cases rose to 19,743 on May 10 after 506 new infections were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The new cases included 495 local cases and 11 imported, the statement said.
Six more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 126, the statement said.
The Southeast Asian nation launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on February 10. To date, nearly 1.8 million out of the country's 16-million population have been vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said.
The same day, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the Indonesian government plans to extend its micro-scale community activities restriction (PPKM) to the end of May.
Speaking at a press conference, Hartarto said the PPKM will continue to be imposed on 30 out of 34 cities and provinces in Indonesia from May 18-31./.