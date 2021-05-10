Health HCM City braces for possible COVID outbreak Ho Chi Minh City has set up four more facilities to increase its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine capacity to more than 10,000 beds amid the recent alarming rise in transmission.

Health Vietnam records 78 domestic COVID-19 cases Eighty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am May 10, including 78 domestic infections and two imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Health COVID-19: 77 domestic cases reported on May 9 Vietnam documented 87 cases of COVID-19 in the 12 hours to 6pm May 9, including 77 domestic cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Health UNFPA helping Vietnam ensure safety, happiness for ethnic minority mothers, children: Representative The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to identify the most effective strategies to assist Vietnam in creating a safe and happy environment for mothers and children, including those in ethnic minority and disadvantaged areas.