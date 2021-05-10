Vietnam records 32 COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning
Thirty two new COVID-19 cases were detected in the morning of May 10, including 31 domestic infections and one imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
A medical worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thirty two new COVID-19 cases were detected in the morning of May 10, including 31 domestic infections and one imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
The new infections took the total number to 3,444, including 442 locally-transmitted infections detected since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
The local transmissions were detected in Hanoi (21 cases, including 12 at the Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases), northern Bac Giang province (7), northern Hoa Binh province (1), northern Hai Duong province (1) and central Da Nang city (1).
According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, 2,602 patients had been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 25 tested negative to the virus once, 22 twice and 17 thrice.
As of May 10 morning, the total number of people quarantined is 59,198, including 991 in hospitals, 25,804 in state-designated establishments and the remainders at their places of residence./.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 25 tested negative to the virus once, 22 twice and 17 thrice.
As of May 10 morning, the total number of people quarantined is 59,198, including 991 in hospitals, 25,804 in state-designated establishments and the remainders at their places of residence./.