Health Bac Ninh opens two COVID-19 treatment hospitals The northern province of Bac Ninh, which is among localities affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak that began in late April, has decided to open two hospitals capable of treating 600 COVID-19 patients.

Health Pandemic prevention, control measures tightened on Truong Sa archipelago Truong Sa island district in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa continues to stand firm against the COVID-19 pandemic, with drastic measures taken since it first broke out in Vietnam early last year.

Health Da Nang prepares plans for increasing COVID-19 infections Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang has ordered the local authorities to well prepare plans for an increase in COVID-19 infections in the central city.

Health HCM City braces for possible COVID outbreak Ho Chi Minh City has set up four more facilities to increase its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine capacity to more than 10,000 beds amid the recent alarming rise in transmission.