ASEAN New wave of COVID-19 in Singapore may peak this week The current COVID-19 wave in Singapore may reach its peak at the end of this week or even sooner, in the next one or two days, The Strait Times said, citing medical experts.

World Thailand extends state of emergency for another 2 months for COVID-19 control Thailand has decided to extend the state of emergency, introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, for another two months, according to its centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Cambodia drops quarantine requirement for unvaccinated foreign visitors Cambodia has announced that it will lift quarantine requirements for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated inbound travelers, but they will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test upon their arrivals.