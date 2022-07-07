Vietnam, Laos foster security cooperation
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (R) receives Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Vanthong Kongmany (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam had a meeting with Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Vanthong Kongmany in Hanoi on July 7.
Gen. Lam noted that although both Vietnam and Laos have faced difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general and between the two Ministries of Public Security in particular have continued to thrive and be deepened with substantial outcomes.
The two ministries have continued to implement the regulations on professional coordination and cooperation in ensuring national security, social order and safety, while working closely together to carry out plans to protect security during important events and visits of senior leaders of both sides, he noted.
For his part, the Lao official highly valued the cooperation results between the two ministries over the years, especially in criminal prevention and combat.
He said he believes that the collaboration between the public security forces of Laos and Vietnam will further develop, serving socio-economic development and external relations of both countries.