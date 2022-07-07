Politics Vietnam ready to cooperate and share experience in combating illegal fishing Vietnam is ready to work with countries in the region and the international community to strengthen cooperation and share experiences in combating illegal fishing, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Measures taken to support Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties in Cambodia: Spokeswoman Various measures have been taken to protect and support Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties in Cambodia, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference on July 7 while answering reporters’ questions regarding the situation of Vietnamese workers being forced to work in the neighbouring country.

Society Spokeswoman highlights need to raise citizens’ awareness of foreign countries’ laws, customs The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has contacted the Korean National Police Agency to verify information about 33 Vietnamese citizens detained in the RoK and requested the Korean side to ensure their legitimate rights and interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 7.