Vietnam, Laos to push ahead with seeking, repatriating martyrs’ remains
The meeting in HCM City on June 22 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam and Laos are going to push ahead with the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while performing duties in the neighbouring country.
The agreement was reached at the 27th meeting of the two countries’ special committees, led by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Vo Minh Luong and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, in Ho Chi Minh City on June 22.
They shared the view that despite limited information about burial places and the complex COVID-19 situation, positive results have been recorded in the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts falling down in Laos during different wartime periods.
As information about burial places is becoming little and not very accurate, the two committees and all-level authorities in the countries should work more closely with each other to encourage Vietnamese and Lao people to share information about martyrs and graves and improve the effectiveness of search and repatriation activities.
The officers worked out cooperation orientations for the 2022 - 2023 dry season, stressing that they will keep coordination to promote search and repatriation until no more information is left.
They agreed to ramp up communications to raise public awareness of the issue, frequently exchange information, step up search and repatriation, increase examination and assessment, and commend the collectives and individuals with outstanding performance in the task.
Both sides expressed their belief that in the spirit of the Vietnam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, bilateral coordination to search for and repatriate remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts will achieve the best possible results in the time ahead./.