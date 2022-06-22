Society Bac Giang pushes administration reforms Bac Giang continues to improve the efficiency of administrative reform, focusing on reviewing, reducing and simplifying administrative procedures serving people and businesses, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.

Society Vietnam, Ukraine cooperate in citizen protection Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach asked Ukraine agencies to coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy to seek flexible resolutions to issues facing Vietnamese people fleeing the war during a meeting with representatives from Ukraine’s State Migration Service (SMS) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on June 21.

Society National Press Awards honour great contribution of journalists: PM The 16th National Press Awards 2021 were presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 21, the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Sci-Tech Binh Duong among Top 7 Intelligent Communities worldwide Binh Duong smart city of the southern province of the same name was named in the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities 2022 worldwide at a ceremony on June 21.