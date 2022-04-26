Laos-Vietnam special solidarity an invaluable asset: Lao jounal
Many major dailies of Laos have run articles highlighting Vietnam-Laos ties (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Laos’s newspaper Vientiane Times on April 25 ran an article affirming that the country and Vietnam have built a rare model of solidarity in the world, which is an invaluable asset that the two nations have treasured and preserved.
Describing the Laos-Vietnam special solidarity an invaluable asset, the newspaper underscored that the bilateral ties, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, have been tested and reinforced through difficult times when Laos and Vietnam fought their common enemies.
Along with supporting each other during the struggles for national independence and freedom in each country, the two sides deepened and expanded their partnership by signing the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 1977, it noted.
Since the two Parties and States launched their renewal policies in 1986, they have consulted each other on the design of major orientations and viewpoints to reach comprehensive reform in both countries.
The article said that Laos and Vietnam have walked hand in hand during their renewal path through comprehensive cooperation, which has benefited both sides.
Amid the fast changing regional and global situation, Laos and Vietnam have built a close cooperation mechanism, ensuring mutual interest on the foundation of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
They have maintained regular meetings among leaders of the two Parties, States and National Assemblies, along with dialogues among ministries and localities. The two countries have also set up an inter-governmental committee to implement directions of senior leaders and specify bilateral partnership and sketch out cooperation measures for each period and each year.
The article also reviewed achievements of bilateral partnership through the history, which make both side proud of the extraordinary efforts over many generations in developing, preserving and reinforcing the special Laos-Vietnam relationship.
The special relationship can be seen as a model for win-win relations, it said, underlining the need for both sides to further promote it in the future./.