Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school concludes 2022-2023 academic year
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane capital of Laos held a ceremony on June 27 to wrap up the 2022-2023 academic year.
Principal Sivanheuang Phengkhammay reported on the school’s results and achievements during the academic year.
In her remarks, Nguyen Thi Thuan, Counsellor and permanent member of the board for community affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, said the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language of overseas Vietnamese have received special attention from the Party and State.
On behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy, she hailed teachers’ tireless efforts in and contributions to the maintenance of the Vietnamese language, along with the school’s achievements in the past academic year.
The school, whose predecessors were the Nguyen Du I and Nguyen Du II primary schools, is a place for children of Vietnamese expatriates in Vientiane to study the Lao national curriculum along with the Vietnamese language.
In 2005, the Vietnamese Party, State and Government offered over 500,000 USD in funding for school construction, with two three-story buildings and 39 classrooms on a site of over 10,000 sq.m provided by the Lao Government. After three years of construction, the school was inaugurated and put into operation.
Currently, it has 30 classes with over 1,000 students from preschool to high school levels, and 66 cadres and teachers. Vietnamese students account for about 45% and the rest are Lao students./.