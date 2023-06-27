Society US soldier’ remains repatriated from Vietnam A ceremony to repatriate the remains thought to be associated with a US servicemember missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name on June 27.

Society Khanh Hoa calls for NGOs’ aid in health, education, agriculture The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa, in collaboration with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, on June 27 organised a conference to promote foreign non-governmental aid into the central coastal province in 2023.

Society Workshop looks into public diplomacy in Vietnam, RoK A workshop on public diplomacy in Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held by the Institute for Northeast Asian Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in Hanoi on June 27.

Society President Ho Chi Minh’s signatures, autographs on display in Co To island district An exhibition introducing a collection of signatures and autographs of President Ho Chi Minh in the 1945-1969 period opened in Co To island district in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 27.