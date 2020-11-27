Politics Vietnam, Mexican state to step up trade, investment, cultural, educational ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong visited Jalisco state in the west of the country from November 23 to 25 to boost bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and education, and to attend the opening of an honorary consulate.

Business Masan, Mitsubishi Materials to develop tungsten platform The Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation (MHT) announced on November 27 that it has completed a strategic alliance in the tungsten industry with the Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (MMC), with a view to developing a leading high-tech tungsten materials platform.

Business Vietnam attends 17th China – ASEAN Expo The 17th China – ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) opened in Nanning of China’s Guangxi province on November 27, with leaders of ASEAN member states, including Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, delivering speeches in the form of pre-recorded videos at the ceremony.

Business Virus disruptions create opportunities for investment in innovation The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused disruptions to start-ups and innovative enterprises, but it had also created opportunities for them to turn into real businesses.