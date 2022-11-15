Politics French-speaking community strengthens solidarity The Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) held a meeting in Hanoi on November 14 with ambassadors and representatives of the Francophonie organisations in Vietnam.

Politics HCM City looks to expand cooperation with Cuba Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and visiting President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort agreed to increase people-to-people exchange and diplomacy during their meeting on November 14.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM: Vietnam attaches importance to comprehensive partnership with Argentina Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Argentina during a reception for a delegation of leaders from some provinces of the South American country in Hanoi on November 14.