NA adopts resolution on 2023 socio-economic development plan
The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the 2023 socio-economic development plan during its fourth session in Hanoi on November 10, with 93.37% of votes.
An overview of National Assembly's fourth session (Photo: VNA)
The resolution sets the overall goal of maintaining macro-economic stability, taming inflation, spurring growth and ensuring major economic balances, while effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and newly-emerging diseases.
Efforts will be focused on building and perfecting institutions and policies, stepping up the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomenon, improving personnel quality, intensifying scientific-technological applications, and accelerating administrative reform.
The national GDP is expected to grow about 6.5%, and the country’s GDP per capita is set at some 4,400 USD.
The processing and manufacturing sector is projected to contribute 25.4-25.85% of the GDP. Meanwhile, the average consumer price index (CPI) growth is set at around 4.5%.
About 26.2% of workforce will work in the agricultural sector, and the rate of trained labourers is expected to reach 68%. Meanwhile, the rate of unemployment in the urban area will be below 4%.
The number of poor households is hoped to drop by 1-1.5%, and health insurance is to cover 93.2% of the national population, according to the resolution.
The legislature basically approved tasks and solutions proposed by the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the State Audit Office of Vietnam and NA agencies.
Under the documents, other tasks include concertedly, comprehensively and effectively implementing external affairs and international integration, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development, and raising Vietnam’s position and reputation in the international area.
The NA called for joint efforts to overcome challenges, flexibly and effectively adapt to the domestic and world situation, accelerate recovery and development, and successfully materialise the 2023 socio-economic development plan./.