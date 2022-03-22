Leaders extend sympathies to China over plane crash
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 22 sent his sympathies to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping over a plane crash a day earlier.
At the scene of the plane crash in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son did the same to their Chinese counterparts Li Keqiang and Wang Yi.
The accident of the China Eastern Airlines in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region claimed the lives of all the 132 people on board./.