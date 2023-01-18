The talks between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to China from October 30 to November 1, 2022 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2023).



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu, have also exchanged congratulatory messages, respectively.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also exchanged greetings with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang./.