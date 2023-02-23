Politics Ministry values international cooperation in defence-security Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received visiting Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Samuel Fringant of the French-based DCI Group on February 23 in Hanoi.

Politics PM demands strengthened discipline in law building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh required Government members to strengthen discipline in the law building process while chairing the Government’s monthly meeting on law building in Hanoi on February 23.

Politics Vietnam, EU should work together for deeper comprehensive partnership: Deputy PM Vietnam and the EU should continue working closely together for the common goal of promoting Vietnam – EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, thus bringing practical benefits to their people and businesses and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity in each region and the world.

Politics Vietnamese military rescue team completes mission in Turkey, arrives home The 76-member search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) safely arrived in Hanoi from Turkey on February 23, completing their mission in the earthquake-hit nation.