Leaders offer greetings to Brunei on National Day
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 23 sent greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of the country’s 39th National Day (February 23, 1984-2023).
National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended his greetings to Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of greetings to Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on the anniversary./.