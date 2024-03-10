Business Shrimp producers, exporters earn big from deep processing Facing strong competition from foreign rivals, Vietnam’s shrimp industry is promoting deep processing, generating big profits for both processors and exporters.

Business Wood, furniture firms advised to utilise e-commerce to boost exports Wood, furniture, and handicrafts businesses should fully tap e-commerce channels to reach more customers, and increase sales and revenue, said insiders at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8.

Business Vietnam, RoK hold huge economic cooperation potential: Minister Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) boast huge potential for economic and trade cooperation, especially after their ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said on March 8.

Business Petrovietnam partners with Danish firm to develop renewable energy The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in renewable energy with Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).