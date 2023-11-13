Society Voluntary British medics on craniofacial trauma mission to Vietnam A unique medical mission focusing on craniofacial trauma surgery for children will go to Vietnam from the UK to work with three major hospitals in Hanoi from November 16-30.

Society Energy saving seen in “green” Vinaphone building Working together to contain environmental pollution and global climate change, green buildings and green offices have become popular design trends today. The Post and Telecommunications High-Tech Center (the VNPT Group’s Vinaphone building) applies economical and energy efficient solutions, with total energy savings of 4.2% a year, cutting costs by over 5,740 USD each year.

Culture - Sports Football match spreads message of gender quality Nearly 100 students from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and Hanoi took part in the Friendship Football Match 2023 “Orange Your Dream” in the capital city on November 11.

Society Ceremony honours Vietnamese Thai teachers The Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand and the Vietnamese community in Mukdahan province on November 11 organised a ceremony to honour the Vietnamese Thai teachers who have made significant contributions to the teaching of the Vietnamese language in Thailand.