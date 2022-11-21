On Nov. 21, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony of AIPA-43.

The meeting with the theme “Advancing together for sustainable, inclusive and resilient ASEAN” returns to an in-person format after two consecutive sessions held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 43rd AIPA General Assembly’s theme highlighted the need to act together in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity to tackle all the common challenges.

In a message to AIPA-43, along with praising its theme, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Vietnam is committed to participating responsibly in multilateral cooperation frameworks.

On the afternoon of November 21, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a speech at the first plenary session of AIPA-43.

In his speech, Chairman Hue said regional legislatures contributed to building a common legal foundation along ASEAN’s development journey.

He added that AIPA is a role model for regional inter-parliamentary cooperation, contributing to promoting cooperation between agencies that represent the will and aspirations of the peoples of ASEAN countries.

It has joined hands with the governments of ASEAN countries to deal with difficulties and challenges by firmly promoting its role through legislative functions, supreme supervision, the facilitation of resource allocation, and strengthening connections with people, he said.

Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam’s National Assembly, with its role and responsibility, will work to realise the commitments and resolutions the General Assembly will adopt./.

VNA