Politics Prime Minister welcomes Secretary-General of Japan’s ruling party Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) Nikai Toshihiro, who also chairs the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, on January 12.

Politics Late leading officer of voluntary army in Cambodia honoured A late leading officer of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia has been posthumously honoured with a Cambodian Order in recognition of his contributions to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics Da Nang seeks stronger cooperation with Japan in various fields The central city of Da Nang will step up cooperation with its Japanese partners to promote investment, trade, tourism, education and cultural exchanges with the Japanese side, a municipal leader has said.

Politics PM urges Ha Nam to make development breakthroughs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 urged the northern province of Ha Nam to further carry forward its potential and advantages as a gateway of Hanoi capital city, and make breakthroughs in development.