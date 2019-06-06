The NA completed the Q&A session after two and a half days of working with the participation of more deputies (Photo: VNA)

As many as 230 legislators participated in the question-and-answer (Q&A) session as part of the ongoing seventh meeting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi from June 4-6.After two and a half days of working, the NA completed the Q&A session which was broadcast live on the Vietnam Television (VTV), Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and National Assembly TV Channel.Deputies raised questions about a number of socio-economic issues of public concern in an exciting, democratic, straightforward and constructive manner.Deputy Prime Ministers Vu Duc Dam and Pham Binh Minh, along with Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan, and Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien answered the questions raised by the lawmakers and cleared up some related matters.Though the time for this Q&A session was shorter than the previous sessions, the number of questions and joining deputies increased, showing this has always been a key part of the NA sitting.In the afternoon of the same day, legislators voted to add some contents to the working agenda and discussed in groups about a draft revised law on securities and another on militia and self-defence, and the revision and supplementation of the NA’s Resolution 81/2014/QH13 dated on November 24, 2014 on the enforcement of the law on the organisation of people’s court.On June 7, the NA will collect the lawmakers’ opinions about a draft law on architecture and the allocation and use of the backup and remaining capital sources of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period.The legislators will later deliberate Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 98 on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively, and listen to a report on handling some arising problems in the management of the State budget in 2018 and 2019.They will also discuss a draft law on amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on State Audit, and the revision and supplementation of the NA’s Resolution 81/2014/QH13.-VNA