Legislators continue to hear and discuss in groups working reports
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly is continuing its working programme on March 25 as part of the ongoing 11th session.
During the plenary sitting in the morning, the legislature will hear reports reviewing the performance of the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Vietnam during the 2016-2021 tenure, and a report verifying them.
The legislators will also listen to a report summarizing opinions and petitions sent by voters and people to the NA’s 11th session, and another report on the results of supervising the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 10th session.
The National Election Committee will also report the outcomes of its operation since its establishment.
The plenary sitting is broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel.
In the afternoon, the lawmakers will discuss in groups the draft report on performance of the 14th NA, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Ethnic Council and the NA committees, as well as working reports of the State President, Government, Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit Office for the 2016-2021 tenure./.