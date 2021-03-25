Politics Three important reports delivered on first working day of NA's 11th session Law-makers listened to three important reports and gave comments on the draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control on the first working day of the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 24.

Politics Efforts of female parliamentarians reviewed A ceremony reviewing the activities of the Group of Vietnamese Women Parliamentarians was held in Hanoi on March 24.

Politics Vientiane ceremony marks 60 years of Vietnam’s public security expert force in Laos The Lao Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the representative office of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Laos have held a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to the country (March 22, 1961-2021).

Politics 14th NA’s last session significant to transition in State agencies: top legislator The 11th meeting of the 14th National Assembly, which began in Hanoi on March 24 morning, will contribute to the end-of-tenure transition in agencies in the State apparatus, NA Chairman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said in her opening remarks. ​